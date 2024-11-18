Three people died in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling

3 people were killed and 2 wounded as a result of shelling by the Russian army in the north of Donetsk region on November 18.

Three civilians died in Donetsk region

The Russians shelled Kostyantynivka with barrel artillery — 2 people were killed and 2 wounded there, 2 high-rise buildings and 2 cars were damaged.

The Russians killed 1 more person today in Siversk — the city was also hit by artillery fire.

Don't make yourself a target for the Russians! Evacuate in time! Vadim Filashkin Head of Donetsk OVA

The Russian Air Force bombed Kostyantynivka

According to the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, at 3:40 p.m. Russian troops dropped two aerial bombs on Kostyantynivka.

The occupiers attacked the settlement "FAB-250" from the UMPK.