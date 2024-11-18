Three people died in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Three people died in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Donetsk region
Читати українською

3 people were killed and 2 wounded as a result of shelling by the Russian army in the north of Donetsk region on November 18.

Points of attention

  • Three civilians lost their lives and two others were injured in Donetsk region due to Russian shelling.
  • The Russian army launched an attack with barrel artillery in the north of Donetsk region, causing casualties and damage to buildings and vehicles.
  • Residents are urged to take safety measures, evacuate if needed, and avoid exposing themselves to danger.
  • The Russian Air Force also bombed Kostyantynivka, resulting in injuries to local residents. Stay informed and stay safe.
  • Authorities warn of ongoing risks and advise residents to be vigilant and prepared in case of further attacks.

Three civilians died in Donetsk region

The Russians shelled Kostyantynivka with barrel artillery — 2 people were killed and 2 wounded there, 2 high-rise buildings and 2 cars were damaged.

The Russians killed 1 more person today in Siversk — the city was also hit by artillery fire.

Don't make yourself a target for the Russians! Evacuate in time!

Vadim Filashkin

Vadim Filashkin

Head of Donetsk OVA

The Russian Air Force bombed Kostyantynivka

According to the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, at 3:40 p.m. Russian troops dropped two aerial bombs on Kostyantynivka.

The occupiers attacked the settlement "FAB-250" from the UMPK.

A residential building was located in the affected area. As a result of the shelling, a 38-year-old local resident received non-life-threatening injuries. In addition, a man and two women, aged 55, 67, and 73, received mine-explosive injuries and contusions.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army killed a British journalist in Kramatorsk
Kramatorsk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army shelled Kramatorsk — there were dead and wounded
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
shelling
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Air Force dropped 3 anti-aircraft missiles on Kramatorsk — there are dead and wounded
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Kramatorsk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?