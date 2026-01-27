Three people killed in Russian attack on Odessa

The death toll from Russia's nighttime attack on the city of Odessa continues to rise. According to the latest data, at least 3 people have been killed as of 3:10 p.m. on January 27.
Points of attention
- Despite most of the drones being shot down, there were still hits in the central part of Odessa and the surrounding region.
- The search and rescue operation is ongoing in Odessa as authorities continue to assess the damage and provide support to those affected by the attack.
Rescuers are still searching for people under the rubble
At 1:42 p.m., the head of the Odessa MVA, Serhiy Lysak, reported that the number of victims of the Russian attack continues to grow.
According to him, while clearing the rubble of a destroyed house on Prokhorovskaya Street, rescuers unblocked the body of a man.
However, at 3:10 p.m. it became known that the body of another victim had been discovered.
He also officially confirmed that the search and rescue operation is ongoing.
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he held a selector on the situation in the regions and communities:
According to the president, most of the drones were shot down, but despite this, there were hits in the city, as well as in the Odessa region.
