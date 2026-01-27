Three people killed in Russian attack on Odessa
Three people killed in Russian attack on Odessa

Rescuers are still searching for people under the rubble
Source:  Odesa Regional State Administration

The death toll from Russia's nighttime attack on the city of Odessa continues to rise. According to the latest data, at least 3 people have been killed as of 3:10 p.m. on January 27.

Points of attention

  • Despite most of the drones being shot down, there were still hits in the central part of Odessa and the surrounding region.
  • The search and rescue operation is ongoing in Odessa as authorities continue to assess the damage and provide support to those affected by the attack.

Rescuers are still searching for people under the rubble

At 1:42 p.m., the head of the Odessa MVA, Serhiy Lysak, reported that the number of victims of the Russian attack continues to grow.

According to him, while clearing the rubble of a destroyed house on Prokhorovskaya Street, rescuers unblocked the body of a man.

However, at 3:10 p.m. it became known that the body of another victim had been discovered.

Information about the third victim of the night attack on the city has just been confirmed. Rescuers discovered the body of a woman under the rubble of a residential building on Prokhorovskaya Street. I express my sincere condolences to the family of the deceased.

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Head of Odessa MBA

He also officially confirmed that the search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he held a selector on the situation in the regions and communities:

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Air Force Command, and the regional authorities are analyzing the circumstances of the strike on Odessa: there were 52 Russian drones in total, and a significant part of them were actually aimed at the central part of Odessa, next to Privoz.

According to the president, most of the drones were shot down, but despite this, there were hits in the city, as well as in the Odessa region.

