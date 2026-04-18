Tisza Party wins record number of seats in Hungarian parliament

Peter Magyar's Tisza party has strengthened its position in Hungary's parliament after the final vote count, giving the new government full freedom to make constitutional changes.

The Tisza Party has won an unprecedented number of seats in the Hungarian parliament

According to updated data, the Tisa party will receive 141 seats in the 199-member National Assembly. This is more than previously predicted (138 seats), and is an absolute record under the country's current electoral system.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party will only have 52 seats. The far-right Mi Hazank party won six more seats.

Hungary's incoming Prime Minister, Peter Magyar, is expected to be sworn in around May 9.

With a majority of more than two-thirds of the vote, Péter Magyar gets the opportunity to change the constitution and dismantle the system built by Viktor Orbán. Share

The main task of the new cabinet will be to unfreeze funding from the European Union, as the Hungarian economy is in dire need of these funds.

Representatives of the European Commission have already arrived in Budapest to discuss the relevant "roadmap".

Despite his confident victory, Magyar questioned the results in one of the constituencies in the west of the country, where the Tisza candidate lost to the Fidesz representative by a narrow margin.