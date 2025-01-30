According to American media, Russian figure skaters returning from competitions were on board the American Airlines plane that crashed after colliding with a Black Hawk helicopter near Washington.

What is known about the victims of the Washington plane crash?

It is noted that the information about the death of figure skating representatives from Russia was confirmed by the United States Figure Skating Federation.

The number of Russian figure skaters on board the plane is currently being clarified.

As a result of the collision with the helicopter, the passenger plane split into two parts and fell into the Potomac River.

According to preliminary data, there were 14 athletes on board. These were the children of Russian emigrants who were returning from the US Figure Skating Championships, which lasted from January 20 to 26.

Among the victims were likely world pair figure skating champions Evgenia Shashkova and Vadim Naumov.

What is known about the passenger plane crash near Washington

A passenger plane collided with a helicopter while landing near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. Rescuers are currently retrieving the bodies from a river.

President Donald Trump has already reacted to the situation, calling it bad.