German Vice Chancellor Robert Gabeke has proposed reviewing the €3 billion in weapons aid to Ukraine, and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called for the immediate release of the aid. This is a military aid package that was suspended in December 2024.

Gabek and Berbock called for immediate military assistance to Ukraine

Following yesterday's dispute between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Gabek of the Green Party called on Germany and Europe to take immediate action.

Germany and Europe support Ukraine. We will not abandon them. One thing is clear: we all, especially Ukrainians, want peace. How can we assume otherwise about President Zelensky? Share

Gabek emphasized that to provide the necessary support to Ukraine, "we must do everything possible in the short term."

There was a dispute in the German government over a further €3 billion arms package for Ukraine. Shortly before Christmas, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the SPD stopped these plans. According to Gabek, these €3 billion should be allocated primarily so that Ukraine could order, among other things, air defense equipment.

It (PPO — ed.) must be able to protect human lives. There should be no more delays. The new leadership of the SPD must change its position on this issue. Robert Gabeke Vice Chancellor of Germany

The same idea was put forward by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who, together with Gabeck, heads the Green Party.

"Our horror is greater than ever. It is a despicable time when we must defend the rules-based international order and the rule of law more than ever against the power of the strongest. The enemy is in the Kremlin, not in Kyiv or Brussels," she said, adding that it was time to act quickly and unlock the €3 billion.

In addition, Gabek called for further study of whether and how frozen Russian assets could help counter the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin. He added that the events of recent weeks should have made the following point about European security clear to everyone.