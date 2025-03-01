Top German politicians call for urgent provision of 3 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine

German Vice Chancellor Robert Gabeke has proposed reviewing the €3 billion in weapons aid to Ukraine, and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called for the immediate release of the aid. This is a military aid package that was suspended in December 2024.
Points of attention
- German Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister are leading calls for the urgent provision of 3 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine.
- The military aid package, previously suspended, aims to help Ukraine defend against aggressive actions in eastern Europe and protect international order.
- Germany's stance on releasing the military aid package is shifting following recent events, emphasizing the need to support Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.
Gabek and Berbock called for immediate military assistance to Ukraine
Following yesterday's dispute between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Gabek of the Green Party called on Germany and Europe to take immediate action.
Gabek emphasized that to provide the necessary support to Ukraine, "we must do everything possible in the short term."
There was a dispute in the German government over a further €3 billion arms package for Ukraine. Shortly before Christmas, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the SPD stopped these plans. According to Gabek, these €3 billion should be allocated primarily so that Ukraine could order, among other things, air defense equipment.
The same idea was put forward by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who, together with Gabeck, heads the Green Party.
"Our horror is greater than ever. It is a despicable time when we must defend the rules-based international order and the rule of law more than ever against the power of the strongest. The enemy is in the Kremlin, not in Kyiv or Brussels," she said, adding that it was time to act quickly and unlock the €3 billion.
In addition, Gabek called for further study of whether and how frozen Russian assets could help counter the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin. He added that the events of recent weeks should have made the following point about European security clear to everyone.
