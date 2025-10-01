Total gasoline crisis. Fuel sales restricted again in temporarily occupied Crimea

Crimea has further restricted the sale of gasoline to one person. The limit is now up to 20 liters, announced the "head" of annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksenov.
Points of attention
- Crimea imposes strict limits on gasoline sales, allowing only 20 liters per person amidst a severe fuel crisis.
- The fuel shortage in Crimea is exacerbated by strikes from Ukraine and the shutdown of Russian refineries, intensifying the 'gasoline crisis' in the region.
- Efforts to stabilize fuel supplies are underway, with promises from Crimea's leader regarding upcoming announcements and measures to address the crisis.
The “gasoline crisis” intensifies in Crimea amid Ukraine’s strikes
Aksyonov also promised to announce by the end of the day on October 3 when stable fuel supplies would begin.
I ask everyone to be patient. We tried to take a number of steps to defuse the situation — unfortunately, these measures were insufficient.
On September 29, the Russian-occupied peninsula limited the sale of gasoline to 30 liters per person, and also introduced a price ceiling.
It was previously reported that about 40% of Russian refineries' capacities have stopped operating, with 70% of the downtime being related to attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
