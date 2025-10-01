Total gasoline crisis. Fuel sales restricted again in temporarily occupied Crimea

Crimea has further restricted the sale of gasoline to one person. The limit is now up to 20 liters, announced the "head" of annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksenov.

The “gasoline crisis” intensifies in Crimea amid Ukraine’s strikes

Aksyonov also promised to announce by the end of the day on October 3 when stable fuel supplies would begin.

I ask everyone to be patient. We tried to take a number of steps to defuse the situation — unfortunately, these measures were insufficient.

On September 29, the Russian-occupied peninsula limited the sale of gasoline to 30 liters per person, and also introduced a price ceiling.