Trump accused Ukraine and Russia of being unwilling to end the war

On the evening of August 30, Donald Trump made a new statement about Zelensky and Putin and a possible trilateral meeting. The US President also spoke ambiguously about the war in Ukraine.

Trump again called Russia and Ukraine "kids fighting on the playground"

In response to journalists' questions about whether trilateral talks between Trump, Zelensky, and Putin will take place, the US president said this:

There will be trilateral ones. I don't know if there will be bilateral ones (bilateral ones — ed.), but there will be a triad.

However, in the very next sentence, Trump accused Ukraine and Russia of being "not ready" to end the war.

I'll use an analogy that I've used a few times. You have a kid, and there's another kid on the playground, and they hate each other, and they start swinging and swinging and swinging. You want them to stop, but they keep swinging. After a while, they're very happy to stop. Do you understand that? Sometimes they have to fight a little bit before you can get them to stop. But it's been going on for a long time. A lot of people have died. Donald Trump President of the United States

Thus, Trump once again equated the victim of aggression with the aggressor.