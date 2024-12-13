Trump advisor Kellogg made a loud statement about the end of Russia's war against Ukraine

Keith Kellogg, the incoming U.S. special representative for Ukraine and Russia and an advisor to Trump, expressed his belief that the war in Ukraine could be resolved within the next few months.
Points of attention
Kellogg made a loud statement about Ukraine
He commented on the possibility of holding talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Washington, expressing the opinion that such a move would not surprise him, given Trump's tactics in international politics.
He also added that the idea of organizing such a meeting is very positive and the possibility of its implementation should not be ruled out.
"So I would say that I wouldn't rule anything out that he would do it, and it wouldn't surprise me," Trump's special representative concluded.
Kellogg Peace Plan: What is Known
The peace plan proposed in April by future US special representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg envisages lifting sanctions on Russia and freezing the front.
The Kellogg Plan does not require Ukraine to abandon the TOT, but the return of the territories must be through diplomatic channels. Ukraine must recognize that reintegration of these lands will require significant diplomatic efforts, which may occur after Putin leaves.
Kellogg also says that Ukraine's membership in NATO should be suspended "in exchange for an agreement with verifiable security guarantees."
The plan also says that future U.S. aid will be contingent on negotiations. The U.S. will arm Ukraine so that it can defend itself and stop any further Russian advances before and after a peace deal.
