Trump announced the candidacy of the US special representative for Ukraine. What is known about Keith Kellogg
Kellogg
Source:  online.ua

Keith Kellogg will head the post of special representative for Ukraine and Russia. He is a retired general. This was announced by the newly elected President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

Points of attention

  • Keith Kellogg, a retired general with a distinguished military and business career, has been appointed as the US special representative for Ukraine and Russia by President Donald Trump.
  • Kellogg has extensive experience in national security and was involved in drafting a 'peace plan' for Ukraine, emphasizing America's role in the region and commitment to global security.
  • He proposed various security policies, including possibly stopping military aid to Ukraine to push for peace talks and punishing NATO members not meeting defense spending requirements.
  • Kellogg is known for his role in defending Trump's actions and has been working at the pro-Trump think tank America First Policy Institute, suggesting possible national security policies for the incoming Trump administration.
  • Together with President Trump, Kellogg aims to bring peace through strength and ensure the safety of America and the world.

Kellogg will become the US special representative for Ukraine

According to Trump, Kellogg "has a distinguished military and business career", as well as experience in the field of national security.

Together we will bring peace through strength and make America and the world safe again!

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

The newly elected president of the USA

Keith Kellogg

Keith Kellogg: What is known

A retired lieutenant general and veteran of the US Vietnam War, Kellogg joined Trump's team as a national security adviser in Vice President Mike Pence's office.

He defended Trump's call to Volodymyr Zelenskyi in 2019, privately called on Pence to reject vote verification in the 2020 presidential election, and when the former vice president publicly disavowed Trump, he condemned his actions.

Kellogg currently works at the pro-Trump think tank America First Policy Institute, where he has put forward various proposals for what the incoming Trump administration's national security policy might look like.

Kellogg was also involved in drafting a proposal for a "peace plan" for Ukraine, which was presented this summer.

According to this plan, Trump can stop the supply of military aid to Ukraine if it refuses peace talks, and Moscow will be warned that any refusal to negotiate will lead to increased support for Kyiv. The peace talks themselves should lead to the actual freezing of the contact line.

Kellogg also proposed punishing NATO member states that spend less than 2% of their GDP on defense by removing their collective defense guarantees under Article 5 of the Washington Treaty.

