Trump again declared "tremendous hatred" between Putin and Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump said that he is being prevented from ending the war in Ukraine by the hatred between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. According to him, each side has always backed down in negotiations.

Trump found a reason why he can't end Russia's war against Ukraine

Speaking at the opening of the "Shield of America" summit, Trump once again said that he was the one who ended 8 wars and the ninth is on the way. According to him, resolving the war in Ukraine seemed the easiest, but hatred took its toll.

You understand, the hatred between Putin and his colleague (Zelensky — ed.) is so great... It would seem that Ukraine, Russia, one could expect at least a little camaraderie, but there is none. And the hatred is so strong that it is very difficult for them (to come to a decision — ed.). Donald Trump President of the United States

He also noted that negotiations to end the war in Ukraine have come close to an agreement many times, but each time one of the parties backed down.

It's very, very difficult for them to come to that, so we'll see what happens. But we've been close to that many times, and one side has backed down. Share

Summing up, the president added that the US is not losing anything in particular, but only Ukraine and Russia are losing (probably people). In addition, Trump made it clear that trying to end the war in Ukraine is his service to Europe.