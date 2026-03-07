Trump again declared "tremendous hatred" between Putin and Zelenskyy
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump again declared "tremendous hatred" between Putin and Zelenskyy

Trump
Читати українською
Source:  Clash Report

US President Donald Trump said that he is being prevented from ending the war in Ukraine by the hatred between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. According to him, each side has always backed down in negotiations.

Points of attention

  • Donald Trump points out the 'tremendous hatred' between Putin and Zelenskyy as a major obstacle in resolving the war in Ukraine.
  • Trump highlights the challenges faced in negotiations to end the conflict, with both sides having backed down multiple times.

Trump found a reason why he can't end Russia's war against Ukraine

Speaking at the opening of the "Shield of America" summit, Trump once again said that he was the one who ended 8 wars and the ninth is on the way. According to him, resolving the war in Ukraine seemed the easiest, but hatred took its toll.

You understand, the hatred between Putin and his colleague (Zelensky — ed.) is so great... It would seem that Ukraine, Russia, one could expect at least a little camaraderie, but there is none. And the hatred is so strong that it is very difficult for them (to come to a decision — ed.).

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

He also noted that negotiations to end the war in Ukraine have come close to an agreement many times, but each time one of the parties backed down.

It's very, very difficult for them to come to that, so we'll see what happens. But we've been close to that many times, and one side has backed down.

Summing up, the president added that the US is not losing anything in particular, but only Ukraine and Russia are losing (probably people). In addition, Trump made it clear that trying to end the war in Ukraine is his service to Europe.

You know, it doesn't really affect us that much because we're separated by an ocean. I'm doing this as a service to Europe, and I'm doing this as a service to life.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump wants to send US troops to Iran — insiders
What is known about Trump's plans?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump angered by question about Putin's aid to Iran
The White House
Trump does not want to comment on Putin's actions
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump announces "very strong strike" on Iran
Donald Trump
Trump announces "very strong strike" on Iran

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?