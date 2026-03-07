Trump again declared "tremendous hatred" between Putin and Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump said that he is being prevented from ending the war in Ukraine by the hatred between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. According to him, each side has always backed down in negotiations.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump points out the 'tremendous hatred' between Putin and Zelenskyy as a major obstacle in resolving the war in Ukraine.
- Trump highlights the challenges faced in negotiations to end the conflict, with both sides having backed down multiple times.
Trump found a reason why he can't end Russia's war against Ukraine
Speaking at the opening of the "Shield of America" summit, Trump once again said that he was the one who ended 8 wars and the ninth is on the way. According to him, resolving the war in Ukraine seemed the easiest, but hatred took its toll.
He also noted that negotiations to end the war in Ukraine have come close to an agreement many times, but each time one of the parties backed down.
Summing up, the president added that the US is not losing anything in particular, but only Ukraine and Russia are losing (probably people). In addition, Trump made it clear that trying to end the war in Ukraine is his service to Europe.
You know, it doesn't really affect us that much because we're separated by an ocean. I'm doing this as a service to Europe, and I'm doing this as a service to life.
