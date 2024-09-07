Trump again promised to end Russia's war against Ukraine as soon as possible

Russia will not be able to continue the war against Ukraine if oil costs 40 dollars per barrel. This was stated by Donald Trump at a speech at the Economic Club of New York.

Trump offers a way to end Russia's war against Ukraine

However, the terms announced by him do not fit well with the strategy itself.

One of the things I'm going to do, if we win, I believe I can settle this war when I'm elected president, before I take office. I can settle this war and stop it because it is a terrible, terrible war. And many more people are dying in Ukraine — much more people than you imagine. Donald Trump Ex-president of the USA

Trump again avoided a direct answer on exactly how he wants to handle the war "after he's elected" and "before he takes office," but hinted that he intends to end the high energy prices that help Russia fund its war effort.

When Putin has $100 a barrel, the war is working. At 40 dollars per barrel, it will not work at all.

Commenting on the energy policy that he will pursue if he wins the election, Trump stated his intention to sharply lower energy prices.

I (...) will introduce a policy of energy surplus, energy independence and even energy dominance. We have more liquid gold under our feet than any other country, including Russia and Saudi Arabia. My plan will cut energy prices by half or more within 12 months of taking office. This will be an economic revival of our country that no one has seen before. Share

However, it is obvious that Trump will not be able to implement this strategy before taking office, and therefore will not be able to end the war in this way before taking office.

Trump's views on Russia's war against Ukraine

Donald Trump wants to sharply limit the use of sanctions against countries such as Russia or Iran, as sanctions, in his opinion, undermine the status of the dollar as a world currency.

Trump also recently began to accuse Ukraine of trying to understate losses in the war. He, as always, did not reveal what exactly such statements are based on, because it makes no sense for Ukraine to hide civilian losses, and military losses are not disclosed anyway.

As the US presidential candidate noted recently, he has a "very clear plan to stop Ukraine and Russia," as well as an "idea" about what to do with China.