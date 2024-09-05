Trump has pleaded not guilty in a case of influencing the US election

Former US President Donald Trump has again pleaded not guilty to amended charges related to the events of the storming of the Capitol in January 2021, in which he is accused of trying to change the results of the presidential election.

As noted, Trump did not appear in District Court in the District of Columbia, where the first hearing began on new charges related to attempts to influence the results of the 2020 election. His plea of not guilty was handed over by his lawyers.

The current court hearings are intended to determine the future schedule of the case against Trump. His lawyers insist that the hearing should be postponed until after the elections.

Instead, the prosecution, led by special prosecutor Jack Smith of the US Department of Justice, believes that the case can be tried in an expedited manner.

The delay in the hearings and the change in the indictment is due to the fact that the US Supreme Court has been considering a petition by Trump's lawyers for a long time to determine the limits of presidential immunity. Share

In July, the court issued a ruling that established such limits legally for the first time, exempting the first person in the United States from liability for a number of acts that he or she commits by virtue of official duties.

The case of the storming of the Capitol: what is known

On January 6, 2021, after Trump's calls to restore justice and return the "stolen election", the crowd stormed the US Congress building.

During these events, five people died, hundreds were injured.

After that, law enforcement agencies brought official charges against more than 1,200 participants of the assault. A special committee was formed in the House of Representatives to investigate these events.