Trump has pleaded not guilty in a case of influencing the US election

Former US President Donald Trump has again pleaded not guilty to amended charges related to the events of the storming of the Capitol in January 2021, in which he is accused of trying to change the results of the presidential election.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump pleads not guilty to charges of trying to influence the results of the 2020 US presidential election and the storming of the Capitol.
- Court hearings are ongoing to determine the future schedule of the case against Trump, with his lawyers advocating for postponements based on presidential immunity limits.
- More than 1,200 individuals have been indicted in connection with the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, leading to an official investigation by a special committee in the US House of Representatives.
- US Supreme Court rulings on presidential immunity have impacted the legal proceedings against the former president, influencing the timing and nature of the charges.
- The case highlights the complexities of balancing legal accountability with official duties, raising questions about the extent of immunity for presidents in the United States.
As noted, Trump did not appear in District Court in the District of Columbia, where the first hearing began on new charges related to attempts to influence the results of the 2020 election. His plea of not guilty was handed over by his lawyers.
The current court hearings are intended to determine the future schedule of the case against Trump. His lawyers insist that the hearing should be postponed until after the elections.
Instead, the prosecution, led by special prosecutor Jack Smith of the US Department of Justice, believes that the case can be tried in an expedited manner.
In July, the court issued a ruling that established such limits legally for the first time, exempting the first person in the United States from liability for a number of acts that he or she commits by virtue of official duties.
The case of the storming of the Capitol: what is known
On January 6, 2021, after Trump's calls to restore justice and return the "stolen election", the crowd stormed the US Congress building.
During these events, five people died, hundreds were injured.
After that, law enforcement agencies brought official charges against more than 1,200 participants of the assault. A special committee was formed in the House of Representatives to investigate these events.
