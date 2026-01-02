Trump and George Clooney had a public showdown
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump wanted to mock American actor George Clooney after the latter received French citizenship. The Hollywood star decided that he would not remain silent after the public humiliation.

Points of attention

  • White House chief of staff acknowledged Clooney's citizenship move as good news but criticized his political involvement and film career.
  • Clooney dismissed Trump's portrayal of him as just an 'average guy' and emphasized the need to 'make America great again', suggesting a Democratic stance.

The conflict between Trump and George Clooney — what is known

The White House chief of staff admitted that he considers Clooney and his wife Amal's move to be good news.

Moreover, he complained about the actor's excessive political activity and ridiculed his talent.

George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political forecasters of all time, have officially become citizens of France, which is unfortunately at the epicenter of a serious crime problem due to its absolutely terrible attitude towards immigration. Clooney has received more publicity in politics than for his few and utterly mediocre films.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

According to Trump, he never considered Clooney a movie star, but just an “average guy” who constantly interfered in big politics.

The actor, who found himself under a barrage of criticism from the US president, decided to respond with irony:

I completely agree with the incumbent. We have to make America great again. Let's start in November.

Thus, Clooney hinted at the upcoming elections and a possible Democratic rematch.

