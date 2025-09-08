Trump announced a meeting with European leaders regarding Russia's war against Ukraine
Trump announced a meeting with European leaders regarding Russia's war against Ukraine

Trump
Source:  Fox News

Several European leaders will visit the United States to discuss ways to end the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Points of attention

  • US President Trump is set to meet with European leaders to address the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
  • Trump expresses dissatisfaction with the current state of the war but remains optimistic about finding a swift resolution.
  • The meeting aims to discuss strategies to put an end to the ongoing tension and conflict in the region.

Trump awaits meeting with European leaders and will call Putin

This was stated by US President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters after returning from the US Open in New York.

Some European leaders will come to our country individually on Monday or Tuesday.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The president added that he was "not happy" with the state of the war between Russia and Ukraine, after reporters asked about a large-scale airstrike on Sunday night, during which falling drone debris sparked a fire in the Cabinet of Ministers in Kyiv.

At the same time, Trump once again emphasized that the war would soon end.

Very soon, within the next few days (I will talk to Putin — ed.). Listen, we will do it. We will settle the situation between Russia and Ukraine. I am sure that we will do it.

