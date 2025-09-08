Trump announced a meeting with European leaders regarding Russia's war against Ukraine

Several European leaders will visit the United States to discuss ways to end the war between Ukraine and Russia.
Points of attention
- US President Trump is set to meet with European leaders to address the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
- Trump expresses dissatisfaction with the current state of the war but remains optimistic about finding a swift resolution.
- The meeting aims to discuss strategies to put an end to the ongoing tension and conflict in the region.
Trump awaits meeting with European leaders and will call Putin
This was stated by US President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters after returning from the US Open in New York.
The president added that he was "not happy" with the state of the war between Russia and Ukraine, after reporters asked about a large-scale airstrike on Sunday night, during which falling drone debris sparked a fire in the Cabinet of Ministers in Kyiv.
At the same time, Trump once again emphasized that the war would soon end.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-