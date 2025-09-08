Trump announced a meeting with European leaders regarding Russia's war against Ukraine

Several European leaders will visit the United States to discuss ways to end the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Trump awaits meeting with European leaders and will call Putin

This was stated by US President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters after returning from the US Open in New York.

Some European leaders will come to our country individually on Monday or Tuesday. Donald Trump President of the United States

The president added that he was "not happy" with the state of the war between Russia and Ukraine, after reporters asked about a large-scale airstrike on Sunday night, during which falling drone debris sparked a fire in the Cabinet of Ministers in Kyiv.

At the same time, Trump once again emphasized that the war would soon end.