Trump announced a new meeting of US and Russian diplomats on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has announced a second round of peace talks on Ukraine with Russian diplomats, which will take place next week.

Trump announced a new phase of talks on a ceasefire in Ukraine between the US and Russian delegations in a statement published by the public network C-Span.

According to Trump, the talks will take place in the Saudi capital Riyadh on February 25, a week after the first round, which took place in the same city last Tuesday.

The publication also recalls that after the meeting, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the parties generally agreed to achieve three goals:

restore the staffing of its embassies in Washington and Moscow;

create a high-level group to support peace talks on Ukraine;

to explore opportunities for closer relations and economic cooperation.

At the same time, he emphasized that the talks, in which his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and other high-ranking Russian officials participated, marked the beginning of a dialogue and that much work still lies ahead.