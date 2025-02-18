US-Russia talks: Zelensky's first reaction has emerged
Zelensky changed his plans because of the US and Russia
Source:  online.ua

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that he had postponed his visit to Saudi Arabia until March amid talks between Russia and the United States that took place in Riyadh on February 18.

  • The President of Ukraine wants to hold talks with the American delegation in Kyiv.
  • Zelensky stressed that the US and Russia do not have the right to make decisions about ending the war without Ukraine.

The journalist reminded Volodymyr Zelensky about the current negotiations between the Russian Federation and the United States, emphasizing that on February 18, the Russian delegation plans to leave for Moscow, while the Americans plan to remain in Saudi Arabia.

Against this background, she asked whether the President of Ukraine plans to meet with American partners during his visit to Saudi Arabia on February 19.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he has postponed his visit, and he expects to hold talks with the American delegation in Kyiv.

We were not invited to this Russian-American meeting in Saudi Arabia, it was a surprise for us. We received the information from the media... We want no one to decide anything behind our backs. I think it's fair. Any country has a bilateral track with other countries, please..

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, the US and Russia can discuss whatever they want, but they do not have the right to make decisions without Ukraine about ending the war.

"I will not go to Saudi Arabia. We have contacted our partners. I have good relations with Crown Prince Muhammad. We have just contacted and agreed that on March 10 I will be on an official visit. And the United States, we are expecting them in Kyiv."

