Trump announced India's readiness to abandon Russian oil

US President Donald Trump said he had a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 2. According to him, the Indian prime minister agreed to stop buying Russian oil.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump disclosed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to cease purchasing Russian oil, marking a crucial development in global relations.
- India's decision to shift away from Russian oil could have significant implications for the geopolitical dynamics worldwide, potentially aiding in the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.
India is abandoning Russian oil — Trump
The American leader made this statement on his social network Truth Social.
The American leader also shared that Washington has agreed to the immediate entry into force of a trade agreement with India. He said that it provides for the US to charge a reduced reciprocal tariff, reducing it from 25% to 18%.
They will also move forward to reduce their tariffs and non-tariff barriers towards the United States to zero.
