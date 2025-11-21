American leader Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine will lose Donbas "in a short period of time."

Trump believes that Ukraine will lose all of Donbas

According to the US president, Ukraine will be forced to give up even those lands that it did not lose during the resistance to Russian aggression.

They will lose it (territory, — ed.) in the near future, yes. Donald Trump President of the United States

The American president emphasized in an interview that Ukraine continues to lose territory.

It should be noted that US President Donald Trump's new peace plan to end the war in Ukraine provides that Russia will gain full de facto control over Donbas, despite the fact that Ukraine still controls about 12% of its territory.

The White House is convinced that Ukraine will still lose this territory if the war continues.

As a reminder, the US peace plan was developed by US President's special representative Steve Witkoff with the support of Russian "special representative" Kirill Dmitriev. The document consists of 28 points.

Some strange phrases in the document suggest Russian involvement in the plan, with Western media suspecting that some of them appeared to have been originally written in Russian.