American leader Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine will lose Donbas "in a short period of time."
Points of attention
- Donald Trump predicts Ukraine's inevitable loss of control over Donbas in a short period of time.
- Trump's peace plan, which suggests Russia gaining full de facto control over Donbas, is drawing criticism from Western leaders for potentially leading to Ukraine's capitulation to Russia.
- The US President's new peace plan has sparked controversy with suspicions of Russian involvement, with European leaders considering it a capitulation of Ukraine.
Trump believes that Ukraine will lose all of Donbas
According to the US president, Ukraine will be forced to give up even those lands that it did not lose during the resistance to Russian aggression.
The American president emphasized in an interview that Ukraine continues to lose territory.
It should be noted that US President Donald Trump's new peace plan to end the war in Ukraine provides that Russia will gain full de facto control over Donbas, despite the fact that Ukraine still controls about 12% of its territory.
The White House is convinced that Ukraine will still lose this territory if the war continues.
As a reminder, the US peace plan was developed by US President's special representative Steve Witkoff with the support of Russian "special representative" Kirill Dmitriev. The document consists of 28 points.
Some strange phrases in the document suggest Russian involvement in the plan, with Western media suspecting that some of them appeared to have been originally written in Russian.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-