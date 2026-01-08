Trump announces record increase in US military budget for 2027

The US has announced a significant increase in the military budget for 2027, which will be the largest adjustment to defense spending in a decade.

The US has increased its military budget by a record amount

Donald Trump announced this on the social network Truth Social.

The decision is aimed at strengthening the country's defense capabilities and creating modern armed forces.

The US President published a message on the social network Truth Social about the decision to increase the military budget for 2027 from $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion.

After long and difficult negotiations with senators, congressmen, ministers, and other political representatives, I have decided that, for the good of our country, especially in these very turbulent and dangerous times, our military budget for 2027 should be $1.5 trillion, not $1 trillion. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the president, additional funds will make it possible to build the so-called "dream army" and ensure the protection of the United States from any threats.

Trump emphasized that the increase in spending is aimed at strengthening national security and maintaining America's global leadership:

This will allow America to build a "dream army" and ensure security and defense for the United States "regardless of the enemy."

The US President noted that the budget increase was made possible by tariffs against other countries and the high revenues they bring, which makes it possible to allocate significant funds to defense without harming domestic programs.