Russia would have already completely controlled Ukraine if not for the personal intervention of Donald Trump. The US president made this statement on his social network Truth Social.
Points of attention
Trump took full credit for Ukraine's military successes
The US President made a new boastful statement.
Trump also boasted that he had forced NATO countries to increase their defense spending.
In his opinion, Russia and China would not be afraid of NATO at all if the United States were not part of this alliance. He also expressed doubts that NATO countries would "stand by" America if the need arose. However, he assured that the United States would "always stand by" NATO countries, even if they "are not standing by" America.
Trump's statement contains a number of inaccurate, questionable, and sometimes downright false claims. For example, during the summer summit, NATO countries did indeed agree to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP. But this will be a gradual increase until 2035, and not "immediately," as Trump claims.
Although Trump doubts that Europe will come to the defense of the United States, the only time in history when NATO's 5th paragraph on collective defense was activated was in 2001. Then, European countries supported the US military operation in Afghanistan after the September 11 attacks.
Trump's claims that he "single-handedly" ended 8 wars are also false. In all cases, several intermediary countries were involved in the negotiations, not just the United States. Moreover, it is impossible to claim that these wars are finally over, as hostilities periodically flare up again.
