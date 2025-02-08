Trump announces suspension of all US aid to South Africa
Trump announces suspension of all US aid to South Africa

US President Donald Trump has officially announced the suspension of all forms of aid to South Africa due to a new expropriation law and accusations of genocide by South Africa against Israel.

  • President Trump suspends all forms of aid to South Africa due to a new expropriation law and accusations of genocide against Israel.
  • The suspension of aid comes as a response to South Africa's new Expropriation Act No. 13 of 2024, allowing gratuitous expropriation of property from ethnic minorities.
  • The decision highlights the deteriorating relationship between South Africa and the US, with implications for refugees and geopolitical dynamics.

In a shocking disregard for the rights of its citizens, the Republic of South Africa (South Africa) recently passed the Expropriation Act No. 13 of 2024 (the Act), which allows the South African government to gratuitously expropriate agricultural property from ethnic African minorities without compensation.

He noted that South Africa "took an aggressive stance towards the US and its allies" by accusing Israel, not Hamas, of genocide at the UN International Court of Justice.

According to Trump's order, all US government agencies must immediately stop all aid to South Africa, except when such aid is deemed necessary. In addition, the US commits to legalizing the admission of refugees from South Africa who suffer from racial discrimination.

By the way, Trump's closest ally Elon Musk, who is a representative of the administration and a famous American businessman, was born in South Africa.

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to suspend financial aid to South Africa due to serious human rights violations in the country on February 3.

