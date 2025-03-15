Trump appointed Kellogg as special envoy to Ukraine — what is known
Publication date

Trump appointed Kellogg as special envoy to Ukraine — what is known

Kellogg
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump has appointed General Keith Kellogg as special envoy to Ukraine. He will now communicate directly with the Ukrainian leadership.

Points of attention

  • General Keith Kellogg has been appointed as special envoy to Ukraine by US President Donald Trump, signaling new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.
  • His extensive experience in military direction and negotiations is expected to contribute to the development of the strategic relationship between Ukraine and the United States.
  • The Special Envoy will directly communicate with Ukrainian President Zelensky and the Ukrainian leadership to coordinate joint activities, enhancing bilateral ties.

Kellogg became special envoy to Ukraine

Trump announced this on his social network Truth Social.

I am pleased to announce that General Keith Kellogg has been appointed as Special Envoy to Ukraine. General Kellogg, a highly respected military expert, will work directly with President Zelensky and the Ukrainian leadership.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Trump noted that Kellogg knows the Ukrainian leadership well, and the parties have developed a very good working relationship.

"Congratulations to General Kellogg," he concluded.

Recall that Keith Kellogg, as Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, was involved in ending the war. However, the other day, information appeared in the media that he was removed from participating in high-level negotiations to end the war.

The reason was allegedly Moscow's dissatisfaction with his pro-Ukrainian position.

