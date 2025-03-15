Trump appointed Kellogg as special envoy to Ukraine — what is known

US President Donald Trump has appointed General Keith Kellogg as special envoy to Ukraine. He will now communicate directly with the Ukrainian leadership.

Kellogg became special envoy to Ukraine

Trump announced this on his social network Truth Social.

I am pleased to announce that General Keith Kellogg has been appointed as Special Envoy to Ukraine. General Kellogg, a highly respected military expert, will work directly with President Zelensky and the Ukrainian leadership. Donald Trump President of the United States

Trump noted that Kellogg knows the Ukrainian leadership well, and the parties have developed a very good working relationship.

"Congratulations to General Kellogg," he concluded.

Recall that Keith Kellogg, as Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, was involved in ending the war. However, the other day, information appeared in the media that he was removed from participating in high-level negotiations to end the war.