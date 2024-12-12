The influential American magazine Time has named newly elected US President Donald Trump "Person of the Year" for the second time.
- Donald Trump has been recognized as Time's Person of the Year for the second time, shedding light on his influence in global politics.
- Despite previous claims of swiftly brokering peace deals, Trump faces challenges in resolving conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine issue.
- Trump's criticism of Ukraine's actions and his approach to using American support as leverage in negotiations demonstrate his strategy in international conflicts.
- The complexities and challenges faced by world leaders in promoting peace and stability are highlighted by Trump's perspectives on international conflicts.
- Trump acknowledges the difficulties in resolving conflicts in regions like Russia and Ukraine, acknowledging the need for strategic negotiations for peace agreements.
Trump is again “Person of the Year”
This was announced by the magazine itself on the social network Х.
Donald Trump became TIME's "Person of the Year".
Donald Trump is TIME's Person of the Year https://t.co/IjP5W2otV5 pic.twitter.com/CVHX9o0DB3— TIME (@TIME) December 12, 2024
In 2016, Donald Trump received the title of "Man of the Year" according to the version of the influential Time magazine, which called him "the president of divided states."
Trump criticized the strikes of the Armed Forces against Russia
He also gave a detailed interview for the magazine, answering, in particular, questions related to Russia's war against Ukraine.
During the election campaign, Trump liked to boast that he would broker a "peace deal" between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours. However, he now admits that doing so will be more difficult than he previously said.
Trump also criticized Ukraine for launching US missiles into Russian territory last month.
When asked whether he would leave Ukraine or not, Trump replied that he would use American support for Ukraine as leverage against Russia in negotiations to end the war.
I want to reach an agreement," Trump said, adding that "the only way to reach an agreement is not to give up (on Ukraine — ed.).
