Trump became Time's Person of the Year for the second time
Trump became Time's Person of the Year for the second time

Trump
Source:  TIME

The influential American magazine Time has named newly elected US President Donald Trump "Person of the Year" for the second time.

Trump is again “Person of the Year”

This was announced by the magazine itself on the social network Х.

Donald Trump became TIME's "Person of the Year".

In 2016, Donald Trump received the title of "Man of the Year" according to the version of the influential Time magazine, which called him "the president of divided states."

Trump criticized the strikes of the Armed Forces against Russia

He also gave a detailed interview for the magazine, answering, in particular, questions related to Russia's war against Ukraine.

During the election campaign, Trump liked to boast that he would broker a "peace deal" between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours. However, he now admits that doing so will be more difficult than he previously said.

The Middle East is a problem that is easier to solve than what is happening with Russia and Ukraine. The number of dead young soldiers lying in the fields everywhere is astounding. It's crazy what's going on.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

The newly elected president of the USA

Trump also criticized Ukraine for launching US missiles into Russian territory last month.

I strongly disagree with sending missiles hundreds of miles deep into Russian territory. Why do we do this? We are only intensifying this war and making it worse.

When asked whether he would leave Ukraine or not, Trump replied that he would use American support for Ukraine as leverage against Russia in negotiations to end the war.

I want to reach an agreement," Trump said, adding that "the only way to reach an agreement is not to give up (on Ukraine — ed.).

