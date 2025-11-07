Trump blamed Biden for starting Russia's war against Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has accused his predecessor, Joe Biden, of allegedly "pushing" Russia into attacking Ukraine.

Trump accused Biden of starting Russia's war against Ukraine

He stated this to reporters during his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on November 7.

Biden actually pushed for this war, you know? Nobody believes it, but it just happened. And now look what happened, look what happened to Ukraine. It's a much smaller country, a lot of people died. And Russia didn't really benefit from this war either. They lost a huge number of soldiers and people. Donald Trump President of the United States

At the same time, Viktor Orban agreed that if Trump were president, there would never have been a war between Russia and Ukraine.

He also stated that the previous US president allegedly pressured Europe to "get into a war," but "nobody in Europe wanted that."