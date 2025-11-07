Trump blamed Biden for starting Russia's war against Ukraine
Trump blamed Biden for starting Russia's war against Ukraine

Trump
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump has accused his predecessor, Joe Biden, of allegedly "pushing" Russia into attacking Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Donald Trump alleges that Joe Biden's actions provoked Russia to start a war against Ukraine, resulting in casualties and no gains for Russia.
  • Viktor Orban supports Trump's stance, suggesting that under Trump's presidency, there would have been no hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.
  • Trump's accusations were made during his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, where they discussed Biden's role in the conflict.

Trump accused Biden of starting Russia's war against Ukraine

He stated this to reporters during his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on November 7.

Biden actually pushed for this war, you know? Nobody believes it, but it just happened. And now look what happened, look what happened to Ukraine. It's a much smaller country, a lot of people died. And Russia didn't really benefit from this war either. They lost a huge number of soldiers and people.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

At the same time, Viktor Orban agreed that if Trump were president, there would never have been a war between Russia and Ukraine.

He also stated that the previous US president allegedly pressured Europe to "get into a war," but "nobody in Europe wanted that."

In addition, Orban stated that only the US and Hungarian governments seek peace in Ukraine, while other countries "prefer to continue the war."

