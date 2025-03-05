Trump caught again in lie about returning the Panama Canal to the US

President Trump is lying again. The Panama Canal is not being rebuilt, and it is certainly not a task that was even discussed in our conversations with Secretary Rubio or anyone else. On behalf of Panama and all Panamanians, I reject this new insult to the truth and our dignity as a nation. Cooperation between our governments requires a clear understanding of issues of mutual interest, as has been done, and has nothing to do with “rebuilding the canal” or tarnishing our national sovereignty. The Canal is Panamanian and will remain Panamanian!