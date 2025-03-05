Trump caught again in lie about returning the Panama Canal to the US

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino denied the words of his American counterpart Donald Trump about returning the Panama Canal to US control.
Points of attention
- Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino denied Donald Trump's claim of returning the Panama Canal to US control, asserting that the canal will remain under Panamanian sovereignty.
- The 80-kilometer-long Panama Canal plays a crucial role in world maritime trade, handling 5% of global maritime trade and 40% of American container traffic.
- President Trump's statement about the US allegedly regaining control of the Panama Canal was debunked by President Mulino, emphasizing the importance of mutual respect and understanding in international relations.
The Panama Canal will remain Panamanian — Mulino
Mulino spoke out harshly on this issue on the social network X.
The 80-kilometer-long Panama Canal handles 5% of world maritime trade and 40% of American container traffic.
On March 4, US President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of both houses of the US Congress.
Among other things, he stated that the US had allegedly begun to regain control of the Panama Canal after the American asset management giant BlackRock agreed to buy two entrance ports to the Panama Canal from a Hong Kong firm.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-