Trump caught again in lie about returning the Panama Canal to the US
World
Trump caught again in lie about returning the Panama Canal to the US

The Panama Canal
Source:  online.ua

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino denied the words of his American counterpart Donald Trump about returning the Panama Canal to US control.

Points of attention

  • Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino denied Donald Trump's claim of returning the Panama Canal to US control, asserting that the canal will remain under Panamanian sovereignty.
  • The 80-kilometer-long Panama Canal plays a crucial role in world maritime trade, handling 5% of global maritime trade and 40% of American container traffic.
  • President Trump's statement about the US allegedly regaining control of the Panama Canal was debunked by President Mulino, emphasizing the importance of mutual respect and understanding in international relations.

The Panama Canal will remain Panamanian — Mulino

Mulino spoke out harshly on this issue on the social network X.

President Trump is lying again. The Panama Canal is not being rebuilt, and it is certainly not a task that was even discussed in our conversations with Secretary Rubio or anyone else. On behalf of Panama and all Panamanians, I reject this new insult to the truth and our dignity as a nation. Cooperation between our governments requires a clear understanding of issues of mutual interest, as has been done, and has nothing to do with “rebuilding the canal” or tarnishing our national sovereignty. The Canal is Panamanian and will remain Panamanian!

Jose Raul Mulino

Jose Raul Mulino

President of Panama

The 80-kilometer-long Panama Canal handles 5% of world maritime trade and 40% of American container traffic.

On March 4, US President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of both houses of the US Congress.

Among other things, he stated that the US had allegedly begun to regain control of the Panama Canal after the American asset management giant BlackRock agreed to buy two entrance ports to the Panama Canal from a Hong Kong firm.

More on the topic

Panama appeals to UN over Trump's plans to take away Panama Canal
Panama appeals to UN over Trump's plans to take away Panama Canal
Panama denies State Department statement on free passage of US government ships through canal
US Department of State
canal
Мinerals deal. Trump suddenly changed his position
The subsoil agreement may be changed

How do you like that?

