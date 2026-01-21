Trump changed his mind about imposing tariffs against European countries — what happened?

US President Donald Trump said he had laid the groundwork for a future deal on Greenland during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
- US President Trump changed his stance on imposing tariffs against European countries following discussions on Greenland and the Arctic region during a meeting with NATO Secretary General.
- Trump announced plans for a future agreement on Greenland, indicating that it would benefit the United States and NATO.
Trump announces preparations for Greenland deal
He announced this on his social network Truth Social.
Trump wrote that thanks to the agreements with Rutte, he does not plan to impose tariffs against European countries.
The US president did not provide details of the agreement, but said it would be "great" for the United States and NATO.
He noted that discussions are ongoing around the "Golden Dome" — the US missile defense system, which should also cover Greenland.
US Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will be responsible for negotiating the agreement, Trump wrote.
