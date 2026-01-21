Trump changed his mind about imposing tariffs against European countries — what happened?

US President Donald Trump said he had laid the groundwork for a future deal on Greenland during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

He announced this on his social network Truth Social.

Trump wrote that thanks to the agreements with Rutte, he does not plan to impose tariffs against European countries.

The US president did not provide details of the agreement, but said it would be "great" for the United States and NATO.

Based on a very productive meeting that I had with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, we have formed the basis for a future agreement on Greenland and, indeed, the entire Arctic region. This solution, if implemented, will be a great one for the United States of America and for all NATO countries. Donald Trump President of the United States

He noted that discussions are ongoing around the "Golden Dome" — the US missile defense system, which should also cover Greenland.

US Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will be responsible for negotiating the agreement, Trump wrote.