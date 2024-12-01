Trump chose conspiracy theorist Kesh Patel as FBI director

President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he plans to replace the current FBI director with Cash Patel after taking office. He is known as a supporter of conspiracy theories about the "deep state".
Points of attention
- Kesh Patel is a well-known lawyer and fighter for the protection of justice and the American people.
- He became the next director of the FBI, after replacing Christopher Wray, who was chosen by Trump in 2017.
- Patel is known for his criticism of American intelligence services and his support of conspiracy theories.
- His activities caused controversy and discussion in the US political environment.
- Trump was not satisfied with the work of the FBI for a long time, which led to changes in the leadership of the agency.
What is known about Kesh Patel
Kash Patel is a lawyer and former staff member of the House of Representatives and the National Security Council. He worked in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and also held senior positions in the US Department of Defense at the end of the first administration of Donald Trump.
Patel is known for his criticism of the work of American intelligence services.
His name became widely known in 2018 when he worked as an aide to Congressman Devin Nunes, who at the time led the Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee.
Patel played a key role in Nunes' efforts to cast doubt on the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
What preceded it
Donald Trump announced his intention to fire FBI Director Christopher Wray, appointed by him in 2017 for a ten-year term.
According to CNN sources, Trump has long been dissatisfied with the activities of the FBI. In August 2022, his Mar-a-Lago residence was raided, after which Trump was charged with illegal possession of classified documents.
In July 2024, Trump publicly called for Wray's immediate resignation following his congressional testimony. At the time, Wray said that the wound to Trump's ear during the assassination attempt may not have been caused by a bullet. The FBI later clarified that it was indeed a bullet.
