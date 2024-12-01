Trump chose conspiracy theorist Kesh Patel as FBI director

President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he plans to replace the current FBI director with Cash Patel after taking office. He is known as a supporter of conspiracy theories about the "deep state".

What is known about Kesh Patel

I am proud to announce that Keshyap "Cash" Patel will be the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Cash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator and champion of America First, who has dedicated his career to exposing corruption, protecting justice and protecting the American people. Donald Trump President-elect of the United States

Kash Patel is a lawyer and former staff member of the House of Representatives and the National Security Council. He worked in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and also held senior positions in the US Department of Defense at the end of the first administration of Donald Trump.

Patel is known for his criticism of the work of American intelligence services.

Kash Patel (photo — from open sources)

His name became widely known in 2018 when he worked as an aide to Congressman Devin Nunes, who at the time led the Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee.

Patel played a key role in Nunes' efforts to cast doubt on the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Patel has also attracted attention for his support of conspiracy theories. In particular, he spread unproven claims about "deep state" interference in US domestic politics and falsification of the 2020 presidential election.

What preceded it

Donald Trump announced his intention to fire FBI Director Christopher Wray, appointed by him in 2017 for a ten-year term.

According to CNN sources, Trump has long been dissatisfied with the activities of the FBI. In August 2022, his Mar-a-Lago residence was raided, after which Trump was charged with illegal possession of classified documents.

In July 2024, Trump publicly called for Wray's immediate resignation following his congressional testimony. At the time, Wray said that the wound to Trump's ear during the assassination attempt may not have been caused by a bullet. The FBI later clarified that it was indeed a bullet.