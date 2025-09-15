US President Donald Trump called the EU sanctions against Russia weak and called on European partners to impose stricter restrictions.

Trump again called on Europe for new sanctions against Russia

The head of state called European cranes his friends, but is outraged that they buy Russian oil.

In his opinion, NATO and European countries should unite and impose sanctions against Russia.

The sanctions they (the Europeans. — ed.) are imposing are not tough enough. I am ready to impose sanctions, but they should strengthen their sanctions in line with what I am doing. I think they will do it, but for now they are only talking, not acting. Donald Trump President of the United States

Recall that over the past few months, the US president has been actively threatening to impose new sanctions against Russia for the unwillingness of illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the war.