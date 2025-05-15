Trump considers his meeting with Putin fateful for ending Russia's war against Ukraine
Trump considers his meeting with Putin fateful for ending Russia's war against Ukraine

Trump
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump has said there will be no change in peace talks regarding the war in Ukraine until he meets with dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • President Trump emphasizes the significance of his meeting with Putin in resolving the war in Ukraine.
  • The absence of Putin at the recent Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul raises concerns and highlights Trump's focus on direct engagement.
  • Trump's insistence on meeting Putin showcases his belief in the necessity of direct discussion for achieving progress in conflict resolution.

Trump made a statement regarding the meeting with Putin

This is reported by Clash Report.

Nothing will happen to Russia and Ukraine until Putin and I meet.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Journalists asked the US president if he was disappointed with the level of the delegation that the Russians sent to Turkey for negotiations, which obviously does not include Putin.

I'm not disappointed. Why should I be disappointed? I don't know anything about the delegation. I didn't even check. Look, nothing is going to happen until Putin and I meet. He wouldn't go if I wasn't there. And I don't believe anything is going to happen, whether you like it or not, until we meet him. But we have to solve this problem because too many people are dying.

On the evening of May 14, the Russian Federation announced the composition of its delegation for negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul.

The Russian dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, later said that Vladimir Putin would not be present during the talks.

Trump

