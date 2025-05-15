Trump considers his meeting with Putin fateful for ending Russia's war against Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has said there will be no change in peace talks regarding the war in Ukraine until he meets with dictator Vladimir Putin.
Trump made a statement regarding the meeting with Putin
This is reported by Clash Report.
Journalists asked the US president if he was disappointed with the level of the delegation that the Russians sent to Turkey for negotiations, which obviously does not include Putin.
Nothing is going to happen with Russia and Ukraine until Putin and I get together.
On the evening of May 14, the Russian Federation announced the composition of its delegation for negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul.
The Russian dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, later said that Vladimir Putin would not be present during the talks.
