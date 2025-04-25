Trump demanded that Ukraine immediately sign the final agreement on rare earth metals

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine, led by Volodymyr Zelensky, has not yet signed a final agreement on rare earth metals, and hopes that this will happen immediately.

Trump pressures Ukraine to sign rare earths deal

He wrote about this in TruthSocial.

Ukraine, led by Volodymyr Zelensky, has not signed the final documents on a very important agreement with the United States on rare earth elements. This is at least three weeks late. We hope that it will be signed immediately. Donald Trump President of the United States

He also added that work on a peace agreement between the Russian Federation and Ukraine is "generally going smoothly."

Success seems to be in the future! — declared Trump.

Trump's post

On April 16, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said that there is a positive step in the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States regarding the agreement on rare earth minerals, which they agreed to record in a memorandum of intent.