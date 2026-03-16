Trump demands NATO help US unblock the Strait of Hormuz
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Trump demands NATO help US unblock the Strait of Hormuz

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Читати українською
Source:  The Financial Times

US President Donald Trump has warned that NATO faces a "very bad" future if allies do not help unblock the Strait of Hormuz, citing its assistance to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Donald Trump warns NATO allies of consequences if they do not assist in unblocking the Strait of Hormuz, linking it to alliance's future.
  • The US President emphasizes the significance of mutual support and assistance between allies, citing the context of aiding Ukraine and addressing threats from Iran.
  • Trump calls for NATO help in providing resources like minesweepers for demining and addressing threats from Iran's coast.

Trump presses NATO: wants help in unblocking the Strait of Hormuz

He said this on Sunday in an interview with the Financial Times.

It is only fitting that the people who benefit from the strait help make sure nothing bad happens there.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Trump also added that "if there is no response or if it is a negative response, I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO."

Trump also mentioned US support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

We were not obligated to help them with Ukraine… Now let's see if they will help us. Because I said a long time ago that we will be there for them, but they will not be there for us.

When asked what kind of assistance this should be, the president said, "whatever will be needed," in particular, minesweepers for demining.

The president also suggested that allies could help address threats from Iran's coast. He said he needed "people to take out some of the aggressors on the shore," referring to Iran's armed forces, which have been using drones and naval mines in the Persian Gulf.

The president reiterated his displeasure with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over his reluctance to support US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Britain is the number one ally… When I asked them to come, they didn’t want to. Once we had virtually destroyed Iran’s threat capability, they said, oh, okay, we’ll send two ships. And I said, we needed those ships before we won, not after we won. I’ve said for a long time that NATO is a one-way street.

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