Trump demands that Putin not intervene in war with Iran

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has officially confirmed that during recent talks, US leader Donald Trump demanded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not intervene in the war in the Middle East.

Trump tried to influence Putin

American journalists asked the head of the US Department of Defense to provide more details about the recent telephone conversation between President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

According to Pete Hegseth, it was a truly "strong call" that, in his opinion, indicates "the possibility of some peace" in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Moreover, the Pentagon chief added that the call also confirmed "the recognition that, as it pertains to this conflict (with Iran), they (the Russians — ed.) should not interfere."

It recently became known that Vladimir Putin is helping Iran in the war by providing intelligence on US military targets.

According to Pete Hegseth, he is not concerned about the fact that Iran receives intelligence from Russia to strike at American military positions.

We also cannot ignore the fact that Russian-made components were found in the suicide drone that recently attacked a British air base in Cyprus.