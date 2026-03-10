Trump demands that Putin not intervene in war with Iran
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump demands that Putin not intervene in war with Iran

Trump demands that Putin not intervene in war with Iran
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has officially confirmed that during recent talks, US leader Donald Trump demanded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not intervene in the war in the Middle East.

Points of attention

  • The US Defense Secretary called the phone call between the presidents "powerful."
  • In his opinion, he can bring about “some peace” in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump tried to influence Putin

American journalists asked the head of the US Department of Defense to provide more details about the recent telephone conversation between President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

According to Pete Hegseth, it was a truly "strong call" that, in his opinion, indicates "the possibility of some peace" in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Moreover, the Pentagon chief added that the call also confirmed "the recognition that, as it pertains to this conflict (with Iran), they (the Russians — ed.) should not interfere."

It recently became known that Vladimir Putin is helping Iran in the war by providing intelligence on US military targets.

According to Pete Hegseth, he is not concerned about the fact that Iran receives intelligence from Russia to strike at American military positions.

We also cannot ignore the fact that Russian-made components were found in the suicide drone that recently attacked a British air base in Cyprus.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump is ready to eliminate the new leader of Iran
Trump is determined to act tough
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Rubio VS Vance. Trump is already choosing a successor
Rubio now has a better chance of becoming the new US president
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine could have saved the US from a serious tactical mistake — Trump ruined everything
Trump rejected a very advantageous offer from Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?