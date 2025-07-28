Trump disappointed in Putin — plans to shorten ultimatum on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has said he is going to reduce the time given to Russia's illegitimate ruler Vladimir Putin to negotiate a ceasefire with Ukraine.
Trump said this during a joint press conference in Turnberry (Scotland) with the participation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The American leader again noted that he was very disappointed with Putin. In another result, after 50 days, Trump promised to impose secondary sanctions against Russia.
Trump also added that he would reconsider the 50-day ultimatum he gave the Russian dictator, because "he believes he already knows his answer."
Recall, in mid-July, Trump set a 50-day deadline for Russia to reach a peace agreement or ceasefire in the war against Ukraine.
Otherwise, Moscow will face new sanctions. First of all, we are talking about the introduction of high tariffs and secondary sanctions.
