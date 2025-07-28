Trump disappointed in Putin — plans to shorten ultimatum on Ukraine
Trump disappointed in Putin — plans to shorten ultimatum on Ukraine

Trump
Source:  Fox News

US President Donald Trump has said he is going to reduce the time given to Russia's illegitimate ruler Vladimir Putin to negotiate a ceasefire with Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • US President Donald Trump expresses disappointment in Russian leader Vladimir Putin and plans to shorten the ultimatum given for negotiating a ceasefire with Ukraine.
  • Trump demands that Putin end the conflict in Donbas and warns of imposing new sanctions on Russia if the deal is not fulfilled.
  • Russia's inaction to resolve the conflict in Ukraine could lead to increased international pressure on Moscow.

Trump plans to shorten Putin's ultimatum on Ukraine

Trump said this during a joint press conference in Turnberry (Scotland) with the participation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The American leader again noted that he was very disappointed with Putin. In another result, after 50 days, Trump promised to impose secondary sanctions against Russia.

We had discussions, and we thought we had already come to some kind of solution many times. And then Putin comes out and starts launching missiles into some city like Kyiv, kills a lot of people, and I say: this should not be done. So let's see what comes of it.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Trump also added that he would reconsider the 50-day ultimatum he gave the Russian dictator, because "he believes he already knows his answer."

He noted that he had already spoken with Putin four times and thought that the war could have been resolved "many times." While Ukraine, he said, "wants to do something" to stop a full-scale war, "all we hear from the Russian side is talk."

Recall, in mid-July, Trump set a 50-day deadline for Russia to reach a peace agreement or ceasefire in the war against Ukraine.

Otherwise, Moscow will face new sanctions. First of all, we are talking about the introduction of high tariffs and secondary sanctions.

