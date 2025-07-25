Trump intrigued by the possibility of a joint meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump is due to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Donald Trump is intrigued by the possibility of a joint meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Russian President Putin.
  • Trump aims to discuss the preparation of a new nuclear arms control treaty between the United States and Russia as the current treaty is set to expire in early 2026.
  • The expiring Treaty on the Reduction of Offensive Arms presents challenges and implications for global nuclear weapons restrictions, prompting Trump to engage in discussions with Zelenskyy and Putin.

Trump seeks meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin

He told reporters about this.

This will definitely happen, although such a meeting was supposed to take place three months ago.

US President Donald Trump has also said he wants to prepare a new nuclear arms control treaty between the United States and Russia. The current treaty expires in early 2026.

When reporters asked Trump if he would like to see further reductions in nuclear weapons around the world, he said yes. However, the third treaty on the reduction of offensive arms, the STRO-3, expires in six months.

I would like that. But this (the overlapping of the terms of the treaty — ed.) is a problem for the whole world. You know, we have restrictions, and they, as you know, have restrictions on nuclear weapons. We don't want this treaty to disappear. We are starting to work on it. But this is a big problem for the whole world.

