US President Donald Trump is due to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump is intrigued by the possibility of a joint meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Russian President Putin.
- Trump aims to discuss the preparation of a new nuclear arms control treaty between the United States and Russia as the current treaty is set to expire in early 2026.
- The expiring Treaty on the Reduction of Offensive Arms presents challenges and implications for global nuclear weapons restrictions, prompting Trump to engage in discussions with Zelenskyy and Putin.
Trump seeks meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
He told reporters about this.
US President Donald Trump has also said he wants to prepare a new nuclear arms control treaty between the United States and Russia. The current treaty expires in early 2026.
When reporters asked Trump if he would like to see further reductions in nuclear weapons around the world, he said yes. However, the third treaty on the reduction of offensive arms, the STRO-3, expires in six months.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-