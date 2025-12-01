Trump expressed optimism about concluding an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said there is a "good chance" of concluding a peace agreement in Ukraine.

There is a good chance — Trump on a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine

He announced this at a press conference when journalists asked him to comment on the peace talks in Ukraine.

I think there's a good chance we can make a deal. Donald Trump President of the United States

He also stressed that he wants to end the war, which is killing tens of thousands of people every month.

In addition, Trump confirmed that he had already spoken with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Representative Steve Witkoff after they met with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida.

"They're doing well," he concluded.

It should be noted that during a conversation with the press, Trump was asked if he had any deadline for the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to the US peace plan.

In response, he made it clear that there was no deadline. Share

Trump also responded to the corruption scandal in Ukraine. According to him, our country has "complex problems." When asked to clarify what he was talking about, the US president said that problems related to corruption "are not useful."

As a reminder, on November 30, another meeting of the US and Ukrainian delegations took place in Miami to finalize Trump's "peace plan."

According to the WSJ, the negotiations concerned possible new elections in Ukraine, as well as the prospects for an "exchange" of territories between Russia and Ukraine.