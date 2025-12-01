Trump expressed optimism about concluding an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said there is a "good chance" of concluding a peace agreement in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- President Trump is hopeful about reaching a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine, emphasizing the need to stop the loss of human lives.
- Trump confirms discussions with US Secretary of State and other representatives following meetings with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida.
- Negotiations between US and Ukrainian delegations focus on potential new elections in Ukraine and the exchange of territories between Russia and Ukraine.
He announced this at a press conference when journalists asked him to comment on the peace talks in Ukraine.
He also stressed that he wants to end the war, which is killing tens of thousands of people every month.
In addition, Trump confirmed that he had already spoken with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Representative Steve Witkoff after they met with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida.
"They're doing well," he concluded.
It should be noted that during a conversation with the press, Trump was asked if he had any deadline for the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to the US peace plan.
Trump also responded to the corruption scandal in Ukraine. According to him, our country has "complex problems." When asked to clarify what he was talking about, the US president said that problems related to corruption "are not useful."
As a reminder, on November 30, another meeting of the US and Ukrainian delegations took place in Miami to finalize Trump's "peace plan."
According to the WSJ, the negotiations concerned possible new elections in Ukraine, as well as the prospects for an "exchange" of territories between Russia and Ukraine.
At the same time, a number of other issues remained unresolved. Among them are security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as the uncertainty of whether the Kremlin will continue to demand international recognition of the occupied territories.
