US President Donald Trump has dismissed reports that Russia has tested a nuclear-powered cruise missile called the Burevestnik and criticized Vladimir Putin for his statements about the new weapon.
Points of attention
- US President Trump dismisses Russia's testing of a nuclear-powered cruise missile and ridicules Putin's statements about new weapons.
- Trump emphasizes the presence of a powerful nuclear arsenal in the United States amid the war in Ukraine.
- Trump questions Putin's priorities, suggesting he should focus on ending the conflict in Ukraine rather than testing new weapons.
Trump laughed at Putin's test of Burevestnik missiles
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said the United States also has a powerful nuclear arsenal, including nuclear submarines that are located near the Russian coast.
The American leader also expressed surprise that Putin is bragging about missile tests amid the war in Ukraine.
On October 26, illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin visited one of the command posts of the joint group of forces. During the visit, the main topic was a report on the allegedly "successful" tests of the Burevestnik nuclear missile.
This missile is another long-term project of the Russian Federation, as work on it with the participation of the Novator Design Bureau started back in December 2001, and the project was first officially announced only in 2018.
