Trump harshly criticized Putin for missile tests amid war against Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has dismissed reports that Russia has tested a nuclear-powered cruise missile called the Burevestnik and criticized Vladimir Putin for his statements about the new weapon.

Trump laughed at Putin's test of Burevestnik missiles

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said the United States also has a powerful nuclear arsenal, including nuclear submarines that are located near the Russian coast.

They know we have a nuclear submarine—the best in the world—right off their coast. We don't play games with them either. We test missiles all the time. Donald Trump President of the United States

The American leader also expressed surprise that Putin is bragging about missile tests amid the war in Ukraine.

I don't think Putin should be talking about this, by the way. He should be ending a war that was supposed to last a week and is now in its fourth year. That's what he should be doing instead of testing missiles. Share

On October 26, illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin visited one of the command posts of the joint group of forces. During the visit, the main topic was a report on the allegedly "successful" tests of the Burevestnik nuclear missile.