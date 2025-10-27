Trump harshly criticized Putin for missile tests amid war against Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump harshly criticized Putin for missile tests amid war against Ukraine

Trump
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

US President Donald Trump has dismissed reports that Russia has tested a nuclear-powered cruise missile called the Burevestnik and criticized Vladimir Putin for his statements about the new weapon.

Points of attention

  • US President Trump dismisses Russia's testing of a nuclear-powered cruise missile and ridicules Putin's statements about new weapons.
  • Trump emphasizes the presence of a powerful nuclear arsenal in the United States amid the war in Ukraine.
  • Trump questions Putin's priorities, suggesting he should focus on ending the conflict in Ukraine rather than testing new weapons.

Trump laughed at Putin's test of Burevestnik missiles

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said the United States also has a powerful nuclear arsenal, including nuclear submarines that are located near the Russian coast.

They know we have a nuclear submarine—the best in the world—right off their coast. We don't play games with them either. We test missiles all the time.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The American leader also expressed surprise that Putin is bragging about missile tests amid the war in Ukraine.

I don't think Putin should be talking about this, by the way. He should be ending a war that was supposed to last a week and is now in its fourth year. That's what he should be doing instead of testing missiles.

On October 26, illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin visited one of the command posts of the joint group of forces. During the visit, the main topic was a report on the allegedly "successful" tests of the Burevestnik nuclear missile.

This missile is another long-term project of the Russian Federation, as work on it with the participation of the Novator Design Bureau started back in December 2001, and the project was first officially announced only in 2018.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The end of Russia's war against Ukraine. What to expect from Trump next
Trump has not given up on his goal
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump prepares for important talks on Ukraine
The White House
Trump wants to talk to Xi about Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump put forward a specific condition for meeting with Putin
Trump seeks concrete solutions from Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?