Trump has chosen a secretary of state and national security adviser — what is known about them

Future US President Donald Trump has chosen candidates for the positions of Secretary of State and National Security Advisor. They will be Marco Rubio and Mike Volz, who are more inclined to support Ukraine.

What is known about Michael Waltz and Marco Rubio

As the publication notes, Volz will be responsible for informing Trump on key national security issues and coordinating with various agencies. Information about the choice made by the newly elected US president was reported by two sources familiar with the situation.

The post of national security adviser does not require approval by the Senate. This position is currently held by Jake Sullivan.

Mike Waltz (photo — from open sources)

As for Ukraine, after the Russian invasion in 2022, Volz called on the Joe Biden administration to provide Kiev with more weapons to help repel Russian forces.

However, Volz recently emphasized that the US should reconsider its goals in Ukraine.

Is it profitable for America to spend the resources it needs in the Pacific region? he asked. Share

In a recent interview with NPR, Volz supported Trump's proposal to organize talks between Ukraine and Russia, calling it "quite reasonable." He also noted that if Putin refuses to cooperate, the United States has "leverages of pressure, for example, to expand the use of long-range weapons that we transferred to Ukraine."

As for Marco Rubio, it is known that he voted for the 2024 aid package for Ukraine and insisted on the importance of supporting it, and even publicly criticized fellow party members for doubting the need to help Ukraine.

Marco Rubio (photo — from open sources)

Lately, he has changed his rhetoric a bit about ways to end the war.

Rubio has said in recent interviews that Ukraine needs to seek a peaceful settlement with Russia, rather than focusing on returning all the territories Russia has seized over the past decade.

Despite this, he remains in the more pro-Ukraine camp of republicans.

Trump will not invite Pompeo and Haley to the new administration

President-elect Donald Trump has said he will not invite former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to join his administration. Share

"I really enjoyed and appreciated working with them before, and I would like to thank them for their service to our country," Trump said. Share

Trump is said to be considering candidates for his administration before his January 20 inauguration.