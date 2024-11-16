Trump has developed a cunning plan to neutralize Iran
Category
Economics
Publication date

Trump has developed a cunning plan to neutralize Iran

Donald Trump
Читати українською
Source:  The Financial Times

Representatives of the presidential team of Republican Donald Trump have developed a plan to bankrupt Iran.

Points of attention

  • Representatives of Trump's presidential team have developed a plan to bankrupt Iran.
  • The strategy of maximum pressure involves strengthening sanctions and restrictions on the sale of oil to stop the financing of nuclear weapons.
  • The European Council is preparing a new package of sanctions against Iran for military assistance to Russia in the war against Ukraine.
  • The sanctions should affect Russian and Iranian companies that are engaged in the supply of military equipment.
  • The purpose of Trump's plan is to suspend international military cooperation between Iran and Russia in order to strengthen the security of the region.

How Trump plans to curb Iran

According to the newspaper's journalists, representatives of the Trump administration plan to return to the policy of maximum pressure with the aim of bankrupting Iran and disrupting Tehran's ability to finance the development of nuclear weapons.

The authors of the material, citing anonymous sources, claim that Trump's foreign policy towards Iran will be based on the strengthening of sanctions, in particular, restrictions on the sale of oil.

He is determined to resume a strategy of maximum pressure to destroy Iran as quickly as possible, said one security expert familiar with the Trump team's plans.

Trump plans to bring Iran to bankruptcy
Donald Trump

The publication emphasizes that Trump plans to change US foreign policy amid the escalation in the Middle East.

However, in campaign statements, the Republican indicated that he was seeking to reach an agreement with Iran.

What is known about the new alleged sanctions against Iran by the EU and the USA

According to Radio Svoboda, on Monday, November 18, the Eurocouncil plans to discuss a new package of sanctions against Iran for military assistance to Russia in the criminal war against Ukraine at the level of foreign ministers.

There will also be sanctions: we have a political agreement on the second package against Iran regarding the transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia... And we are already working on the fifteenth package, — noted one of the European officials.

He noted that the new package of sanctions will be similar to the previous one.

Nothing drastic — just adding new people and creating new organizations. In fact, we want to continue the pressure on Iran, sending a clear message to Tehran that it should stop military cooperation with Russia, — explains the representative of the EU.

One individual and four legal companies are expected to be added to the sanctions list, including three Russian shipping companies that deliver Iranian military goods, including drone components, to the Russian Federation, as well as Iran's national shipping company.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US expanded sanctions against Iran's petrochemical industry
treasury.gov
The US
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
North Korea and Iran supply Russia with most of the projectiles for the war against Ukraine
the projectiles
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Musk secretly met with the Iranian ambassador to the UN
Elon Musk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?