Trump plans to bring Iran to bankruptcy

Representatives of the presidential team of Republican Donald Trump have developed a plan to bankrupt Iran.

How Trump plans to curb Iran

According to the newspaper's journalists, representatives of the Trump administration plan to return to the policy of maximum pressure with the aim of bankrupting Iran and disrupting Tehran's ability to finance the development of nuclear weapons.

The authors of the material, citing anonymous sources, claim that Trump's foreign policy towards Iran will be based on the strengthening of sanctions, in particular, restrictions on the sale of oil.

He is determined to resume a strategy of maximum pressure to destroy Iran as quickly as possible, said one security expert familiar with the Trump team's plans. Share

Donald Trump

The publication emphasizes that Trump plans to change US foreign policy amid the escalation in the Middle East.

However, in campaign statements, the Republican indicated that he was seeking to reach an agreement with Iran.

What is known about the new alleged sanctions against Iran by the EU and the USA

According to Radio Svoboda, on Monday, November 18, the Eurocouncil plans to discuss a new package of sanctions against Iran for military assistance to Russia in the criminal war against Ukraine at the level of foreign ministers.

There will also be sanctions: we have a political agreement on the second package against Iran regarding the transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia... And we are already working on the fifteenth package, — noted one of the European officials. Share

He noted that the new package of sanctions will be similar to the previous one.

Nothing drastic — just adding new people and creating new organizations. In fact, we want to continue the pressure on Iran, sending a clear message to Tehran that it should stop military cooperation with Russia, — explains the representative of the EU. Share

One individual and four legal companies are expected to be added to the sanctions list, including three Russian shipping companies that deliver Iranian military goods, including drone components, to the Russian Federation, as well as Iran's national shipping company.