Trump plans to bring Iran to bankruptcy

Representatives of the presidential team of Republican Donald Trump have developed a plan to bankrupt Iran.
Points of attention
- The strategy of maximum pressure involves strengthening sanctions and restrictions on the sale of oil to stop the financing of nuclear weapons.
- The European Council is preparing a new package of sanctions against Iran for military assistance to Russia in the war against Ukraine.
- The sanctions should affect Russian and Iranian companies that are engaged in the supply of military equipment.
- The purpose of Trump's plan is to suspend international military cooperation between Iran and Russia in order to strengthen the security of the region.
How Trump plans to curb Iran
According to the newspaper's journalists, representatives of the Trump administration plan to return to the policy of maximum pressure with the aim of bankrupting Iran and disrupting Tehran's ability to finance the development of nuclear weapons.
The authors of the material, citing anonymous sources, claim that Trump's foreign policy towards Iran will be based on the strengthening of sanctions, in particular, restrictions on the sale of oil.
The publication emphasizes that Trump plans to change US foreign policy amid the escalation in the Middle East.
However, in campaign statements, the Republican indicated that he was seeking to reach an agreement with Iran.
What is known about the new alleged sanctions against Iran by the EU and the USA
According to Radio Svoboda, on Monday, November 18, the Eurocouncil plans to discuss a new package of sanctions against Iran for military assistance to Russia in the criminal war against Ukraine at the level of foreign ministers.
He noted that the new package of sanctions will be similar to the previous one.
One individual and four legal companies are expected to be added to the sanctions list, including three Russian shipping companies that deliver Iranian military goods, including drone components, to the Russian Federation, as well as Iran's national shipping company.
