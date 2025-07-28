Trump has made tough new demands on Putin to end the war against Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to shorten the ultimatum to Russia to force it to conclude a peace agreement in Ukraine to 10-12 days.

Trump gives Putin a new ultimatum regarding war against Ukraine

He said this to reporters on July 28 during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

I'll set a new deadline, about ten or twelve days from today. There's no point in waiting. Donald Trump President of the United States

He emphasized that he had previously given Russia 50 days, but now he sees no progress.

The US president previously announced his intention to shorten the deadline for Putin to conclude a peace agreement. However, he did not specify a specific deadline at the time. Share

On July 14, Donald Trump announced a 50-day ultimatum to Russia to force it to make peace in Ukraine.