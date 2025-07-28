Trump has made tough new demands on Putin to end the war against Ukraine
Publication date

Trump has made tough new demands on Putin to end the war against Ukraine

Trump
Source:  Fox News

US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to shorten the ultimatum to Russia to force it to conclude a peace agreement in Ukraine to 10-12 days.

Points of attention

  • US President Donald Trump has announced a new ultimatum for Russia to end the war in Ukraine within 10-12 days.
  • Trump highlighted the lack of progress from Russia after the previous 50-day deadline for a peace agreement.
  • The ultimatum was announced during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, where Trump emphasized the need for swift action.

Trump gives Putin a new ultimatum regarding war against Ukraine

He said this to reporters on July 28 during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

I'll set a new deadline, about ten or twelve days from today. There's no point in waiting.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

He emphasized that he had previously given Russia 50 days, but now he sees no progress.

The US president previously announced his intention to shorten the deadline for Putin to conclude a peace agreement. However, he did not specify a specific deadline at the time.

On July 14, Donald Trump announced a 50-day ultimatum to Russia to force it to make peace in Ukraine.

How do you like that?

