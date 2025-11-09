"Trump has struck." Biden sounds the alarm over the situation in the US

Former US President Joe Biden has lashed out at current White House President Donald Trump, saying, in particular, that he has "destroyed" democracy.

Biden publicly criticizes Trump

The former US president frankly admitted: he knew that "Trump was going to destroy the country."

But, I have to admit, I had no idea it would be literally devastating,” Biden said during a gala hosted in Omaha by the Nebraska Democratic Party. Share

What is important to understand is that the Democrat was referring to the demolition of the East Wing of the White House to build a ballroom.

Joe Biden believes that the destroyed East Wing of the White House is the "perfect symbol of the presidency" of his successor.

Trump has struck not only at the people's home, but also at the Constitution, the rule of law, and our democracy itself. Joe Biden Former President of the United States

Against this backdrop, the former American leader mocked the Republican's loud statements that his second term had brought the country a "golden age":