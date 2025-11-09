"Trump has struck." Biden sounds the alarm over the situation in the US

Former US President Joe Biden has lashed out at current White House President Donald Trump, saying, in particular, that he has "destroyed" democracy.
Points of attention
- Biden mocks Trump's claim of a 'golden age' in his second term, highlighting the reality of the situation.
- Trump's actions are seen as a threat to democracy in the US, as Biden warns against the consequences.
Biden publicly criticizes Trump
The former US president frankly admitted: he knew that "Trump was going to destroy the country."
What is important to understand is that the Democrat was referring to the demolition of the East Wing of the White House to build a ballroom.
Joe Biden believes that the destroyed East Wing of the White House is the "perfect symbol of the presidency" of his successor.
Against this backdrop, the former American leader mocked the Republican's loud statements that his second term had brought the country a "golden age":
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-