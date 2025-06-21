Trump is a peacemaker. Pakistan nominates US president for Nobel Prize
Trump is a peacemaker. Pakistan nominates US president for Nobel Prize

Trump
Source:  online.ua

The Pakistani government has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his "decisive diplomatic intervention" in the India-Pakistan conflict.

Points of attention

  • Pakistan has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize citing his decisive diplomatic intervention in the India-Pakistan conflict.
  • President Trump demonstrated strategic foresight and outstanding statesmanship through active engagement with Islamabad and New Delhi, leading to a de-escalation of tensions.
  • This nomination highlights Trump's role as a peacemaker and his commitment to resolving conflicts through dialogue, especially his leadership in addressing the Kashmir conflict.

Pakistan nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

They note that "at a time of heightened regional turbulence, President Trump demonstrated great strategic foresight and outstanding statesmanship through active diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi, leading to a de-escalation of a rapidly deteriorating situation."

This intervention is a testament to his role as a true peacemaker and his commitment to resolving conflicts through dialogue.

The Pakistani government also emphasized the US president's "key leadership" in resolving the conflict in the Kashmir region.

Pakistan expressed hope that Trump's "sincere efforts" would continue to contribute to regional and global stability, especially in the context of the current situation in the Middle East.

