The Pakistani government has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his "decisive diplomatic intervention" in the India-Pakistan conflict.

They note that "at a time of heightened regional turbulence, President Trump demonstrated great strategic foresight and outstanding statesmanship through active diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi, leading to a de-escalation of a rapidly deteriorating situation."

This intervention is a testament to his role as a true peacemaker and his commitment to resolving conflicts through dialogue.

The Pakistani government also emphasized the US president's "key leadership" in resolving the conflict in the Kashmir region.

Pakistan expressed hope that Trump's "sincere efforts" would continue to contribute to regional and global stability, especially in the context of the current situation in the Middle East.