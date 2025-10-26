Trump is angry with Canada and decides to take revenge
Trump is angry with Canada and decides to take revenge

Donald Trump
US-Canada relations continue to deteriorate
US President Donald Trump has decided to increase existing tariffs on Canadian goods by another 10%. It is important to understand that this new act of revenge was caused by advertising that he believes is "distorted".

  • Trump claims that Canada misrepresented Reagan's stance on tariffs to seek intervention from the US Supreme Court
  • The ongoing dispute highlights the growing tensions between the two nations and the complexities of international trade relations

The Canadian government has released a promotional video with excerpts from a speech by the 40th US President, Ronald Reagan, in which he criticizes tariffs and defends the principles of free trade.

This provoked a barrage of criticism from current US leader Donald Trump.

According to the latter, this Canadian advertisement "distorts the meaning" of Reagan's radio address.

The purpose of this deception was Canada's desire for the US Supreme Court to intervene and "save" it in the matter of tariffs that it had been applying for years against the United States.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

According to him, the US now has the opportunity to defend itself against excessive and unfair Canadian tariffs (as well as similar actions by other countries around the world)."

The head of the White House also began to assure the world that Ronald Reagan "supported tariffs" because, allegedly, he believed that it was a means of strengthening national security and the economy.

"However, Canada twisted it all around, as if it wasn't true. Their ad should have been taken down immediately, but they still let it air during the World Series, knowing full well that it was a hoax," Trump complains.

