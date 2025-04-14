Trump is furious over Zelenskyy's CBS interview

US President Donald Trump harshly criticized the CBS program "60 Minutes", which aired two stories dedicated to Ukraine and Greenland.

Trump is furious over Zelensky's interview: what is known

Trump reported this on Truth Social.

In his post, the US president said that CBS had allegedly gotten out of control and "has to pay a big price" for harassing the president.

Almost every week, "60 Minutes" ... mentions the name Trump in a derogatory and defamatory manner, but this weekend's broadcast topped them all. Donald Trump President of the United States

Without directly mentioning Zelenskyy by name, he expressed dissatisfaction with the "last episode" and also stated that the TV channel "got out of control" and must "pay a big price" for the attacks against him.

This weekend's broadcast surpassed everything... They did not one, but two major stories about Trump, one of which was about Ukraine.

Trump's post

The US President called on Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr to impose maximum fines and punish the channel "for their illegal and wrongful behavior."

CBS has not yet commented on the president's words.

Shortly before Trump's publication, CBS aired two stories, one dedicated to Greenland and the other an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In an interview, Zelensky said he "100%" hates Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He also said that the United States has pro-Russian views on the war in Ukraine. Share

But correspondent John Wertheim, in a story about Greenland, said that some people in that country are talking about Trump's desire to take power into his own hands.

According to the AP, Trump previously filed a $20 billion lawsuit against "60 Minutes" over an interview with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris last fall. Trump said the interview was edited to portray Harris in a favorable light.

The program's representatives denied this. But media reports continue to surface that Trump's lawyers and parent company CBS are engaged in negotiations to resolve the conflict.