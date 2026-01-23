US President Donald Trump is pleased with the results of his trip to Davos for the World Economic Forum.

Trump boasts about the results of his trip to Davos

He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

What a great trip to Davos! So much was achieved, including the framework agreement on the NATO Greenland agreement. And the Peace Council. Wow!!! Donald Trump President of the United States

Negotiations in Davos on January 21 between Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte resulted in a framework agreement on Greenland. After the talks, the US president changed his position, ruling out military intervention and withdrawing his threats of tariffs against the Europeans.