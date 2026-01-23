Trump is pleased with the results of his trip to Davos
Trump is pleased with the results of his trip to Davos

Читати українською

US President Donald Trump is pleased with the results of his trip to Davos for the World Economic Forum.

  • US President Donald Trump expressed satisfaction with the results of his trip to Davos for the World Economic Forum, highlighting key agreements and achievements.
  • Negotiations with NATO Secretary General resulted in framework agreements on Greenland, marking a significant shift in Trump's position on military intervention and tariffs against Europeans.
  • During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump announced the launch of the Peace Council with representatives from 19 countries, despite reservations from some European countries.

Trump boasts about the results of his trip to Davos

He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

What a great trip to Davos! So much was achieved, including the framework agreement on the NATO Greenland agreement. And the Peace Council. Wow!!!

Negotiations in Davos on January 21 between Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte resulted in a framework agreement on Greenland. After the talks, the US president changed his position, ruling out military intervention and withdrawing his threats of tariffs against the Europeans.

On January 22, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump announced the launch of the Peace Council. Representatives from 19 countries attended the ceremony. European countries expressed serious reservations about participating in this body.

