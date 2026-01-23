US President Donald Trump is pleased with the results of his trip to Davos for the World Economic Forum.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump expressed satisfaction with the results of his trip to Davos for the World Economic Forum, highlighting key agreements and achievements.
- Negotiations with NATO Secretary General resulted in framework agreements on Greenland, marking a significant shift in Trump's position on military intervention and tariffs against Europeans.
- During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump announced the launch of the Peace Council with representatives from 19 countries, despite reservations from some European countries.
Trump boasts about the results of his trip to Davos
He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.
Negotiations in Davos on January 21 between Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte resulted in a framework agreement on Greenland. After the talks, the US president changed his position, ruling out military intervention and withdrawing his threats of tariffs against the Europeans.
On January 22, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump announced the launch of the Peace Council. Representatives from 19 countries attended the ceremony. European countries expressed serious reservations about participating in this body.
