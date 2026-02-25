Trump is quite optimistic about ending Russia's war against Ukraine — Vance

US President Donald Trump has instructed American negotiators to try to "end the killing" in the war in Ukraine.

Vance released Trump's opinion on peace talks

This was stated by US Vice President J.D. Vance.

I think we've been very, very cautious in our negotiations with both the Russians and the Ukrainians. Obviously the Russians have certain red lines, the Ukrainians have certain red lines, and the president has just tasked the entire team, starting with Marco Rubio (US Secretary of State, — ed.), to try to stop the killings. J.D. Vance Vice President of the United States

Vance added that this is a difficult task and recalled that Trump has repeatedly stated that he considered the war in Ukraine to be the easiest war to resolve.

But I think we're making progress. I think we're making progress with both the Russians and the Ukrainians, and we're just going to keep working on it. Ultimately, we're either going to succeed or we're not going to. Share

.@VP: We've been engaged in very, very deliberate negotiations with both the Russians and the Ukrainians... and @POTUS has just set the entire team to try to bring the killing to a close... it's been difficult, but I think we're making progress. pic.twitter.com/uRCL1VbM7n — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 25, 2026

The US Vice President emphasized that Trump is "quite optimistic" about the successful conclusion of the war in Ukraine.