Trump is quite optimistic about ending Russia's war against Ukraine — Vance

US President Donald Trump has instructed American negotiators to try to "end the killing" in the war in Ukraine.
Vance released Trump's opinion on peace talks
This was stated by US Vice President J.D. Vance.
Vance added that this is a difficult task and recalled that Trump has repeatedly stated that he considered the war in Ukraine to be the easiest war to resolve.
.@VP: We've been engaged in very, very deliberate negotiations with both the Russians and the Ukrainians... and @POTUS has just set the entire team to try to bring the killing to a close... it's been difficult, but I think we're making progress. pic.twitter.com/uRCL1VbM7n— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 25, 2026
The US Vice President emphasized that Trump is "quite optimistic" about the successful conclusion of the war in Ukraine.
