US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's position on not recognizing Crimea as Russian is allegedly harming peace talks. Trump wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.

"Harmful to negotiations": Trump attacks Zelensky

According to Trump, Zelenskyy's statement that Ukraine does not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea is "very harmful to peace talks with Russia, as Crimea was lost many years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama and is not even a subject of discussion."

No one is asking Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn't they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a single shot being fired? Donald Trump President of the United States

In support of his opinion, the US president also noted that even before the annexation of Crimea, "the main bases of Russian submarines were located there."

It is inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy's that are making it difficult to resolve this war. He has nothing to brag about! The situation for Ukraine is dire — it can either get peace or fight for three more years before losing the entire country.

In his opinion, Ukraine and Russia are now "very close to a deal," and it is Zelenskyy (whom Trump called a man "who has no cards to play") who should agree to the proposed terms.

Screenshot of Trump's post

It was previously reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump handed Ukraine a one-page document in Paris last week, which was presented as a "final proposal" for a peaceful settlement — the main points of this proposal are set out in this news item.

Among other things, the US is ready to recognize Russia's control over Ukraine's Crimea and ease sanctions against Moscow as part of a potential peace deal.

The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not recognize the Russian occupation of Crimea, which is internationally recognized as Ukrainian territory.