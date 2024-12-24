Trump made a controversial statement regarding the death penalty in the United States
Trump
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US President-elect Donald Trump said on December 24 that his Justice Department would seek the death penalty against "murderers and monsters."

Points of attention

  • Donald Trump's statement on pursuing the death penalty for criminals has stirred a mix of reactions in society, sparking debates on the ethical implications of capital punishment.
  • The possibility of the Trump administration lifting the moratorium on federal executions raises concerns about the future application of the death penalty in the United States.

He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

Immediately upon my inauguration, I will direct the Department of Justice to vigorously pursue the death penalty to protect American families and children from rapists, murderers, and monsters.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Newly elected US president

He also declared that America "will once again become a country of law and order."

Trump posted his post after incumbent US President Joe Biden officially announced the day before that he had commuted the death sentences of 37 of the 40 inmates on federal death row to life in prison.

Biden did not pardon only three criminals who committed mass murders at the Boston Marathon, in a church, and in a synagogue.

In his statement, Biden said he was commuting the sentences in part. He noted that the new Trump administration could lift the moratorium on federal executions that has been in place since Joe Biden's presidency — except for those related to terrorism and hate crimes.

Trump began to threaten Panama

Incoming White House President Donald Trump has accused Panama of charging excessive fees for using the Panama Canal, and has threatened to return the canal to US control.

What is important to understand is that the US largely built the canal and governed the area around the passage for decades.

However, a quarter of a century ago, the American government fully transferred control of the Canal to Panama after a period of joint administration.

Donald Trump believes that the fee charged by Panama "is absurd, especially given the extraordinary generosity that the United States has given to Panama."

If the principles, both moral and legal, of this generous gesture of donation are not respected, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full and without question.

