US President Donald Trump stated on his social network Truth Social that he is the only president of the United States who has not given any Ukrainian land to Putin's Russia and hinted that he will tell "everything as it is" tomorrow night.

Trump made a scandalous statement about Ukraine

The American president wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

Tomorrow night is going to be big. I'll tell it like it is! The only president who hasn't given any Ukrainian land to Putin's Russia is President Donald Trump. Donald Trump President of the United States

Trump called for keeping this in mind when criticizing Democrats and publishing their opinions, as the US president says, from "fake news."

Trump's statement

It has become known that on March 4, Trump will deliver an address to a joint session of Congress (the House of Representatives and the Senate).

By the way, Russia's war against Ukraine began with the annexation of Crimea and hostilities in Donbas in 2014, and continues to this day. Trump's first term as president began in 2017 and ended in 2021.