Trump made a new scandalous statement regarding Ukraine
Trump made a new scandalous statement regarding Ukraine

Trump
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump stated on his social network Truth Social that he is the only president of the United States who has not given any Ukrainian land to Putin's Russia and hinted that he will tell "everything as it is" tomorrow night.

Points of attention

  • Donald Trump stirred controversy with a statement about Ukraine, asserting himself as the only US president who did not give any Ukrainian land to Russia.
  • Trump's upcoming declaration on Truth Social is anticipated to shed light on his perspective and approach towards the Ukraine-Russia conflict, challenging critics and accusations of making deals with Russia.
  • The timing and nature of Trump's statement suggest a strategic move to influence public opinion, particularly amidst criticism from Democrats and claims of fake news.

Trump made a scandalous statement about Ukraine

The American president wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

Tomorrow night is going to be big. I'll tell it like it is! The only president who hasn't given any Ukrainian land to Putin's Russia is President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Trump called for keeping this in mind when criticizing Democrats and publishing their opinions, as the US president says, from "fake news."

Trump's statement

It has become known that on March 4, Trump will deliver an address to a joint session of Congress (the House of Representatives and the Senate).

By the way, Russia's war against Ukraine began with the annexation of Crimea and hostilities in Donbas in 2014, and continues to this day. Trump's first term as president began in 2017 and ended in 2021.

