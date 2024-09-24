Trump made a scandalous statement about Zelenskyi regarding his visit to the United States
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

Donald Trump, the US presidential candidate from the Republican Party, called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi "the best salesman in history" and again spoke about his alleged plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyi replied that the idea that Ukraine should be responsible for ending the war is unacceptable.
  • Trump said he has a "very clear plan" to stop the war, but declined to reveal its details until he returns to the White House.
  • Zelensky believes that Trump is in no hurry to understand the real difficulties and sacrifices necessary to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump was scandalized by a statement about Zelensky

I see that Zelensky is here. I think that Zelensky is the best salesman in history — every time he comes to the country, he leaves with 60 billion dollars."

Donald Trump

Trump also added that he believed Volodymyr Zelenskyi "badly wanted his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris to win the election" and said that if he won the election, he would try to push Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table.

If I win this election, the first thing I'm going to do is call Zelensky, call President Putin and say, 'You have to make a deal, this is crazy,'" Trump reiterated.

Trump reiterated that he has developed a clear plan to end the war

As the US presidential candidate noted recently, he has a "very clear plan to stop Ukraine and Russia," as well as an "idea" about what to do with China.

Despite this, Donald Trump added that he will not reveal his plans until he returns to the White House.

But I can't give you those plans, because if I give you those plans, I won't be able to use them, they'll fail miserably. You know, part of it is about the surprise, right? But they will not be useful for us, — added Trump.

What is important to understand is that he has been talking for quite some time about the existence of a certain "plan" to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine "in 24 hours."

Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted that the candidate for American leadership from the Republican Party, Donald Trump, does not really know how to stop the war in Ukraine, even "if he thinks he knows how to do it."

His message seems to be that Ukraine must make a sacrifice. This brings us back to the question of price and who bears it. The idea that the world should put an end to this war at the expense of Ukraine is unacceptable , — stressed the President of Ukraine.

