Donald Trump, the US presidential candidate from the Republican Party, called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi "the best salesman in history" and again spoke about his alleged plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump was scandalized by a statement about Zelensky

I see that Zelensky is here. I think that Zelensky is the best salesman in history — every time he comes to the country, he leaves with 60 billion dollars." Donald Trump A candidate for the presidency of the United States

Trump also added that he believed Volodymyr Zelenskyi "badly wanted his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris to win the election" and said that if he won the election, he would try to push Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table.

If I win this election, the first thing I'm going to do is call Zelensky, call President Putin and say, 'You have to make a deal, this is crazy,'" Trump reiterated. Share

Trump reiterated that he has developed a clear plan to end the war

As the US presidential candidate noted recently, he has a "very clear plan to stop Ukraine and Russia," as well as an "idea" about what to do with China.

Despite this, Donald Trump added that he will not reveal his plans until he returns to the White House.

Here's my conversation with @realDonaldTrump



It's here on X in full, and is up everywhere else too. Links in comment.



Timestamps:

0:00 - Introduction

1:09 - Psychology of winning and losing

3:51 - Politics is a dirty game

5:28 - Business vs politics

8:04 - War in Ukraine

9:53 -… pic.twitter.com/64pCfH8JPs — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) September 3, 2024

But I can't give you those plans, because if I give you those plans, I won't be able to use them, they'll fail miserably. You know, part of it is about the surprise, right? But they will not be useful for us, — added Trump. Share

What is important to understand is that he has been talking for quite some time about the existence of a certain "plan" to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine "in 24 hours."

Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted that the candidate for American leadership from the Republican Party, Donald Trump, does not really know how to stop the war in Ukraine, even "if he thinks he knows how to do it."