Трамп зробив скандальну заяву про Зеленського щодо його візиту до США

Here's my conversation with @realDonaldTrump



It's here on X in full, and is up everywhere else too. Links in comment.



Timestamps:

0:00 - Introduction

1:09 - Psychology of winning and losing

3:51 - Politics is a dirty game

5:28 - Business vs politics

8:04 - War in Ukraine

9:53 -… pic.twitter.com/64pCfH8JPs